Seven charged following drug raids in Aberdeen

Seven people have been charged after police raided addresses on three Aberdeen streets and seized drugs and money.

Officers from the CID Unit and the Organised Crime Unit took enforcement action yesterday.

Drug search warrants were executed at addresses on Holburn Street, Morningfield Place and Portland Street in the city.

A quantity of cocaine and heroin was seized, with an estimated value of £2,500.

More than £13,000 of cash was also seized.

Six men, aged between 19 and 60 and one woman aged 23, have been arrested and charged in connection.

Four men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court today and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal for the others.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson of Aberdeen CID, said: “The impact of drug supply has a negative impact on our communities.

“Our team will continue to react and proactively act upon drug dealing information and take robust action against those involved.

“Report drug dealing by calling 101 or if you wish to report anonymously you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”