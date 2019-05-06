Seven charged after crackdown on drink and drug driving in north-east

Seven drivers have been charged after a weekend crackdown on drink and drug driving in the north-east.

Officers carried out the operation between last Friday and today.

A 34-year-old man was stopped on the A96, in the East Road area of Elgin, following a call from a member of the public.

He was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, and in connection with possession and supply of illegal drugs.

Following a search at a property in the town heroin and diazepam, worth around £900, was seized.

The man is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after for failing to provide a breath test after he was stopped in the Hadden Street area of Aberdeen at around 3.40am on Sunday.

A second 30-year-old man was caught driving more than four times the limit on the A96 between Bucksburn and Blackburn at around 2.45am on Saturday.

And a 28-year-old woman has been charged after she was caught driving under the influence in the Orchard Road area of Forres on Saturday.

Police also stopped a 41-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman caught driving while over the limit on Westburn Road, Crombie Road and Stoneywood Road over the weekend.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “It is highly disappointing that despite continued messages and enforcement we are still finding people driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“The safety of all our road users in the North East is a priority and we continue to urge anyone with concerns to contact officers on 101.