Settlement struck between Transport Scotland and Aberdeen bypass contractors

A legal agreement has been struck between Transport Scotland and the builders of the city’s bypass following a dispute over spiralling costs.

Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL), the consortium which is responsible for constructing the 36-mile AWPR, lodged a compensation claim after claiming the initial price of the £745m project was no longer accurate.

It is understood that its members Galliford Try and Balfour Beatty are close to each receiving a cash settlement of £32 million.

The settlement is in addition to the £745 million for the project.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Following prolonged discussion, Transport Scotland has agreed in principle a full and final commercial settlement with ARL for construction of the AWPR/B-T.

“This is a strictly commercial settlement with no admission of liability by either party.

“The detailed terms of this settlement are now being developed between the parties as quickly as possible. Due to this ongoing legal discussion, it would be inappropriate to comment on the terms of the settlement at this time.

“As the first anniversary of the full opening of the AWPR/B-T project approaches, it is important to recognise the transformational effect this project has had on people’s daily lives in the north east, as evidenced through the widespread public support for the completed project.”

Both Galliford Try and Balfour Beatty have been contacted for comment.