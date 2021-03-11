Set sail for past years when the Tall Ships raced into Aberdeen

The forest of masts stretched across Aberdeen Harbour almost as far as the eye could see…

This wasn’t in the 1800s when sail ruled the sea, but a mere 30 years ago when the Tall Ships Race came to Aberdeen in 1991.

The event saw dozens of ships berthed in the Granite City, with four days of events, art competitions and fireworks, creating a festival atmosphere as people flocked to the harbour.

In all, more than 310,000 people came to see the magnificent vessels, giving the city such a boost that the Tall Ships were welcomed back to even greater success in 1997.

That year saw 558,000 visitors descended on the Granite City for the race, and £10.3 million was generated for the Grampian area.

Join us now for a flavour of the excitement and spectacle the Tall Ships brought to Aberdeen.

The sky above Aberdeen erupted in a riot of colour as the city was treated to a spectacular fireworks display as part of the Tall Ships Race in 1991. An anonymous company paid for half of the £10,000 display which was fired from the North Pier.

The Sandbach High School Dixieland Band from Cheshire had the crowd bouncing in the seats with their brand of swing as part of the Tall Ships’ quayside entertainment in 1991.

Tall Ships lined up from stem to stern in Aberdeen Harbour in 1997.

The stunning sight of the Tall Ships taking sail out of Aberdeen Harbour after their hugely successful visit in 1997.

Jazz musicians getting in the swing of things aboard one of the magnificent ships in 1997.

Guizer Jarald – Andy Johnston, from Lerwick – watches as Craig Wilson of Westhill, sails his matchbox boat along the crane tracks on the quayside in 1991.

Marischal Street is a sea of people as sightseers throng towards the harbour and the Tall Ships attractions in 1991.

The crew of the Zawisza Czarny, one of the larger ships in the 1991 event, sing a sea shanty welcome to liaison officer Ian Silk as he comes aboard the schooner soon after she docked yesterday. With him is Captain Andrzej Drapella (right).

In a farewell dance for the Tall Ships Race in 1991, youngsters of the Folk Ensemble Veseliatche from Bulgaria entertain the public by clog hopping on Regent Quay.