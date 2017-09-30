That’s ace! Plans to spruce up Aberdeen tennis courts get go-ahead

A sporting body that has been trying to attract more competitions has had a welcome boost after plans to upgrade its facilities were given the go-ahead.

Proposals by Sport Aberdeen for improvements to the outdoor tennis courts at the city’s Westburn Park have been approved by council planners.

The upgrades are set to bring the courts up to competition standard, as currently they do not meet the minimum requirements set out by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

The news came just days after it was announced that Judy Murray has thrown her weight behind proposals to expand the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie, saying she wants tennis to take off in the region.

Sport Aberdeen has said the plans will increase the capacity, quality and availability of the facility, despite cutting the number of courts.

Floodlighting will be installed at the centre, with five courts turned into four playing areas.

At least 32 floodlights will cover each court, with a new, hard all-weather surface installed.

A spokeswoman for Sport Aberdeen said the improved facilities help them carry out a number of programmes, including LTA sanctioned events.

Jo Bell, Sport Aberdeen director for sport and active lifestyles, had previously said it wanted to attract more competitions to the area thanks to the new courts.

She said: “This upgrade will enable use throughout the majority of the year.

“This will help our promising local tennis stars of the future with training on the right surface.”