Services between Aberdeen and central belt disrupted by flooding on rail line

By Ana Da Silva
12/05/2021, 11:32 am Updated: 12/05/2021, 11:42 am
Heavy rain has flooded the railway between Laurencekirk and Montrose, meaning services in and out of Aberdeen have been delayed.

ScotRail has notified passengers that the line is currently closed while Network Rail engineers inspect the site.

The flooding has affected services to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Montrose.

It comes after a flood alert was issued by Sepa for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

The alert said: “There is a risk localised flooding of low lying land and roads, and disruption to travel, from small watercourses and surface water in areas that see the heaviest rainfall.”

According to ScotRail’s website disruption is expected to last until around 1pm today, where services will either be delayed or revised.

Stagecoach commuters on the 26 service also faced delays due to the flooding between Glenbervie and Auchenblae.

The service will be missing Glenbervie “until further notice”.

Pictures from the area also show severe flooding on the back roads to Laurencekirk.

The Met Office said the wet weather is expected to last for the rest of the week, with the temperature not expected to hit higher than 10c.