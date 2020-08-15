Service to support survivors of childhood abuse launched in Aberdeen

Two Aberdeen charities have joined together to support survivors of childhood abuse.

Aberdeen Cyrenians and Penumbra are working in partnership on new service Strength for Tomorrow, which will support adults who have experienced childhood abuse which continues to affect their lives.

The project is funded by Inspiring Scotland, and will help those with multiple issues that stem from the historic abuse, including alcohol and drugs misuse, or mental health challenges.

Due to the complex nature of these cases, many survivors struggle to get the support they need in the conventional care system.

Ellen McCready, service manager for Strength for Tomorrow, said: “We’re delighted to be launching Strength for Tomorrow – a specialist and highly needed service in the north-east.

“Strength for Tomorrow will be service-user led and inclusive – there are no limits or milestones as to what people can achieve, and our team’s job is to make sure we are supporting people to take positive steps in their lives, in any direction they choose.

“Being abused as a child can lead to difficulties forming and maintaining positive relationships, the use of unhealthy and chaotic coping mechanisms, such as alcohol and drug use, and difficulties managing emotions – sometimes people can find it difficult to find and access the right kind of support, and speak up and ask for help.”

Referrals to Strength for Tomorrow can be made in person, or can be made by other agencies on behalf of someone provided their consent has been obtained.

For information on referrals to the service, visit https://www.WeAreAC.org/get-support/strength-for-tomorrow