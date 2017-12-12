Service to remember babies to take place in Aberdeen tomorrow

A service of remembrance is set to take place tomorrow for people who have lost babies early in their pregnancy.

Each year, NHS Grampian organises the ceremony to give loved ones a chance to remember babies.

It is traditionally held in the run up to Christmas as the board recognises that the festive period is a time for families come together.

The service will take place at 10.45am at the East Chapel of Aberdeen Crematorium at Hazlehead.

Organisers say anyone is welcome to attend.

It follows another ceremony, the annual service in memory of stillborn babies, which took place at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s chapel on Sunday morning.

The board also organises an annual memorial service at the Baby Memorial in New Elgin Cemetery on the second Sunday in September each year.

Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin also hosts remembrance services in April and December each year.

Throughout the year, visitors to four North-east medical facilities can sign books of remembrance.

They are at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Roxburghe House in Aberdeen and at Dr Gray’s.