Service to be held at north-east church to mark centenary of peace tree

A special service will be held to mark the centenary of a tree planted to commemorate the end of the First World War.

The oak tree was planted in the kirkyard of Stonehaven’s Dunnottar Church on July 6 1919.

A memorial ceremony will now take place at the spot at 10.30am tomorrow with members of the public invited to mark the 100th year of its existence at the site.

Dunnottar Church recently united with Stonehaven South Church and is now known as Carronside.

Church elder Donald McRae believes it could be the only living memorial in the north-east for those who fought in the First World War.

Mr McRae said: “The Freemasons in the town at the time were at the event in very high numbers and will be there on Saturday. The planting was also attended by the Scouts who held banners beside the tree.

“The tree used to be very prominent but almost disappeared seven years ago because it was hidden by brambles.

“It wasn’t accessible for people to view. The electricity board came out to do some work because there was a power line close to the tree.

“And I managed to get a team of lumberjacks out for two days who did a fantastic job of clearing it.

“The tree is now flourishing.

“We recorded acorns growing on it for the first time last year which was lovely because it has flourished in time for its 100th year.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The peace tree is recorded in council documents as being of “great cultural and historic value”.

It lies to the east of the kirkyard wall a short distance from the public road.

Mr McRae said: “Most monuments are for the dead but this was planted for everyone who fought so it is also for the living.

“I don’t know of any monuments that are still living from 100 years ago.”

The Rev Alan Murray, moderator of Deeside and Kincardine Presbytery, will lead the service at the church, which is based on the edge of Dunnottar Woods.

The tree is currently protected by a tree preservation order which was implemented in 2015 by Aberdeenshire Council.