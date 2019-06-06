D-Day 75th Anniversary: Service in Italy no dodge

During the invasion of Normandy, not all the Allied Forces were heading for the French coast.

Thousands of men were in the middle of intense fighting in Italy in an attempt to repel Mussolini’s fascist forces.

However, regardless of the efforts of the soldiers and the bitter battles in the Mediterranean, Italian-based fighters were given the disparaging moniker of being “D-Day dodgers”.

Believed to have been said originally by MP Lady Astor in the House of Commons, the name was a swipe at the men who were otherwise engaged when the landings took place.

Private Alexander Milne, an Aberdeen-born member of the Royal Artillery, was one of the soldiers engaged on the Italian front at the time.

Alexander’s wife Vera, now 96, defended her late husband’s service during the war.

She said: “It was terrible for them.

“The things they were seeing and they were doing were just awful.

“And to have her say something like that was just terrible.”