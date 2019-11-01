Service apartments in Aberdeen to be turned into rented accommodation

Serviced apartments in the city will be turned into rented accommodation.

A three-storey building next to the OYO Northern Hotel, on Great Northern Road, will soon be flats available to rent.

Behind the project is husband and wife property investor team Dr Mohammad Namavar and Dr Elahe Radmaneshfar, of Cito Cimo Properties, who received a £437,500 grant from Together for the scheme.

The properties – five two-bedroom, four one-bedroom and eight studio apartments – will be refurbished and brought back onto the market.

Steven Clark, regional development director for Scotland at Together, said: “Despite the challenges the Aberdeen property market has faced in recent years, we are keen to support clients in the north-east.”

Mohammad said: “We’re proud to be playing a part in helping ease Aberdeen’s housing shortage.”