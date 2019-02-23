‘Serious concerns’ for missing north-east man as searches continue

Searches are continuing for a missing north-east man.

Marian Pavel was last seen near the Dean’s Shortbread Factory in Huntly at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Extensive searches are ongoing in the vicinity of the factory with assistance from the dog unit, in addition to house-to-house inquiries and reviewing CCTV.

Inspector Matt Smith said: “We continue to have serious concerns for Marian and have launched extensive searches in the area he was last seen.

“He hasn’t been seen nor heard from since Wednesday and our concerns increase as more days pass.

“I would like to thank the local community for your patience while we carry out enquiries including officers going house-to-house in the hope anyone remembers seeing a man matching his description.

“If you have any information at all – no matter how insignificant you think it might be – please get in touch by calling 101 using reference number 4314 of February 20. You can also approach any of the officers who are out in Huntly.

“My last appeal is to Marian – if you see or hear this appeal please get in touch with the police or someone you know. We want to know you are OK.”

Marian is Romanian and described as being around 6ft 2 tall with brown hair which is shaved at the sides and usually pulled back in a ponytail.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark blue pullover, grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black shoes.