‘Serious concerns’ for missing north-east man as searches continue

Police said they have “serious concerns” for a missing north-east man as the search for him continues.

Marian Pavel was last seen near the Dean’s Shortbread Factory in Huntly at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Extensive searches continued over the weekend in the vicinity of the factory, with the assistance of the dog unit, in a bid to find the missing 45-year-old.

Officers have also carried out house-to-house inquiries and are reviewing CCTV.

Inspector Matt Smith said: “We continue to have serious concerns for Marian and have launched extensive searches in the area he was last seen.

“He hasn’t been seen or heard from since Wednesday and our concerns increase as more days pass.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience while we carry out inquiries, including officers going house-to-house, in the hope anyone remembers seeing a man matching his description.

“If you have any information at all – no matter how insignificant you think it might be – please get in touch by calling 101 using reference number 4314 of February 20.

“You can also approach any of the officers who are out in Huntly.

“My last appeal is to Marian – if you see this appeal, please get in touch with the police or someone you know. We want to know you are OK.”

Marian is Romanian and described as being around 6ft 2in with brown hair which is shaved at the sides and usually pulled back in a ponytail.

When last seen he was wearing a dark blue pullover, grey woolly hat, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who may have been walking in the area is asked to check any dashcam footage and businesses have also been urged to examine their CCTV.

Residents who may have been driving in the area, or have seen Marian since, are asked to contact police.