Serial shoplifter hurled death threat at neighbour and carried out brazen city centre thefts

A man has been fined almost £400 for threatening to kill a neighbour and for carrying out two brazen city centre thefts.

Robert Murison pinched a wallet from a man in Caffe Nero on Union Street then tried to use a credit card from it in WH Smith minutes later.

A few weeks later the 38-year-old casually leaned over the counter of RS McColl on Union Street and helped himself to scratch cards from beside the till.