Serial shoplifter hurled death threat at neighbour and carried out brazen city centre thefts

A man has been fined almost £400 for threatening to kill a neighbour and for carrying out two brazen city centre thefts.
Robert Murison pinched a wallet from a man in Caffe Nero on Union Street then tried to use a credit card from it in WH Smith minutes later.
A few weeks later the 38-year-old casually leaned over the counter of RS McColl on Union Street and helped himself to scratch cards from beside the till.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe