Serial joyrider jailed for taking vehicles and colliding with parked cars

A serial joyrider who crashed into parked vehicles has been handed a prison sentence.

Lukasz Humeniuk appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a dozen charges related to taking vehicles without permission, joyriding, driving while in possession of drugs or on alcohol and giving false details to the police.

The court heard how the 30-year-old got behind the wheel of one vehicle that did not belong to him on Linksfield Court, Aberdeen on November 9 last year and drove it around.

When stopped by police he gave a false name and address.

Humeniuk was also found to be in possession of amphetamines.

On September 15 this year, the 30-year-old was again found to have taken a car that didn’t belong to him while disqualified from driving.

He collided with a number of parked cars, causing damage, and failed to stop to give the required details.

When police caught up with him he then refused to take part in a breathalyser test, despite officers suspecting he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

‘He knows he is in the last chance saloon’

He pleaded guilty to a total of 12 charges, including taking the cars without the consent of their owners, driving while suspected of being on drink or drugs and of giving police false details.

His defence agent, Graham Morrison, described Humeniuk as being in the “last chance saloon” prior to his sentencing.

He said: “He knows that he has done wrong and deserves the punishment he gets.

“He just wants to get back to his family and his job.”

Jail is ‘something I have to do’

Sheriff Philip Mann told Humeniuk: “You have surpassed the custodial threshold given your previous convictions.

“This is not something I want to do but it is something I have to do.

“I realise this will have difficult consequences for you but you can’t continue to behave the way you are with regards to the law.

“This is serious in that it involved the safety of the public and I’m afraid the decision I’ve come to is that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Mann sentenced Humeniuk to a six-month prison sentence, a fine of £1275 and disqualified him from driving for 43 months.

