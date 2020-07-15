Serco Northlink Ferries reveals lockdown travel statistics for Aberdeen service

Serco Northlink Ferries has revealed that passenger numbers on their services, which operate between Aberdeen Harbour and the Northern Isles, reduced by 95% during phase one and two of lockdown.

The company continued to provide travel for key workers and islanders during the period, as well as maintaining freight connectivity between the mainland and Orkney and Shetland.

But between March 22 and June 30, passenger numbers across all routes were 6,010, in comparison to 112,416 over the same period in 2019.

From mid-April, there were 4,863 journeys for declared essential travel, of which NHS travel for staff or patients accounted for 14%.

Key workers in sectors including energy, fishing, aquaculture, telecoms, utilities and agriculture made 42% of the journeys, while islander travel accounted for 1,338 journeys with reasons for travel including caring, returning students and family-related issues.

A total of 10,004 bookings were cancelled over the period from the start of lockdown, leading to more than £4.2 million in refunds being processed.