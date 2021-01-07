Sepsis warning as number of cases rises in north-east

The number of people suspected of contracting sepsis in the north-east has risen to record levels in recent years.

New figures show there were more than 1,600 suspected cases of the life-threatening condition in hospitals in Grampian in 2019 – 700 more than there were five years previously.

Suspected case numbers at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Dr Gray’s in Elgin and the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital rose steadily between 2015 and 2019.

The new figures also show there were more than 700 confirmed cases of sepsis at hospitals in the north-east in 2019, around double the number there was in 2015 – although the most recent statistics show a slight decrease on 2018.

Dozens of people also passed away from sepsis, with 29 deaths recorded as being a direct result of the condition while it was a secondary cause in 137 more.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said “more needs to be done” to highlight the danger sepsis can pose.

“Any death through a preventable illness is one too many,” he said.

“Too many people are dying from something that can be avoided by early detection and administration of antibiotics.

“In 2017, the Scottish Conservatives won support for a nationwide sepsis awareness campaign – and I believe the likes of the NHS Inform Every Hour Counts has saved lives since it launched.

“More needs to be done to highlight this killer disease.

“Most people don’t know a great deal about it.

“According to the national charity Sepsis Research, public awareness of the five symptoms is ‘not cutting through’ and the latest awareness drive has been delayed until March 2021.

“There is also anecdotal evidence that people aren’t reporting possible symptoms due to the pandemic.

“The reasons why are understandable but the danger in this can’t be overstated.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening infection of the blood which leads to a strong immune response. It can lead to loss of limbs as well as death.

Early symptoms include fast breathing or fast heartbeat, high or low temperature, chills and shivering.

More severe signs include blood pressure falling low, dizziness, disorientation, slurred speech, mottled skin, nausea and vomiting.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “Sepsis is a life-threatening complication of infection. If not treated fast enough sepsis can lead to loss of limbs or even death.

“Early signs of sepsis include a very high or low temperature, uncontrolled shivering, confusion, cold or blotchy hands and feet and not passing as much urine as normal.

“Anyone can develop sepsis after a minor injury or infection. It can affect people of any age or condition of health.

“If you suspect sepsis you should seek urgent advice from your GP. If your GP practice is closed, phone NHS 24 on 111. If sepsis is suspected, you’ll usually be referred to hospital for further diagnosis and treatment. Sepsis is a medical emergency.

“If you or someone you care about has a rapid progression of these symptoms phone 999. Time is critical when it comes to treating sepsis and every hour counts.”