Sepa probe reveals two sites of buried waste at Moray estate under-fire over water woes

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has discovered two sites of buried waste at a Moray estate plagued by problems with dirty drinking water.

The discovery comes after an investigation was carried out at the Cabrach and Glenfiddich estate.

The 48,000-acre estate, understood to be owned by wealthy London businessman, Dr Christopher Moran, is located south of Dufftown.

Earlier this month, The Press And Journal’s front page revealed that the estate was facing allegations of waste being buried underground.

Discovery after investigation at Cabrach estate

The government watchdog made the waste discovery at two locations on the estate after conducting an investigation.

The findings came after a complaint was lodged by a member of the public.

A Sepa spokeswoman said: “Following reports around the burial of waste at a site within the Cabrach and Glenfiddich Estates, officers attended the site and found two locations containing waste.

“We have spoken with the landowner who is taking the necessary steps to remove the waste and dispose of it appropriately.

“Sepa officers will continue to monitor the situation until the waste is appropriately disposed.”

‘It has been going on for a long time’

A source close to the estate previously claimed the burying of waste had been a long-term issue.

They said: “Rubbish being dumped on the estate isn’t something new.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead described the latest development at the Cabrach Estate as “alarming”.

He said: “It is alarming that Sepa have confirmed two sites where waste has been buried on these estates, especially given that this may have had an impact on local drinking water, something that I am sure the investigation is exploring.

“Hopefully, the investigation will be able to identify who has been responsible for this unacceptable behaviour with a view to further action being considered if that is appropriate.

“It is important that waste is disposed of responsibly in order to safeguard the environment and public health and I have no doubt that the local community will be concerned by developments.”

‘Very disappointing’

Moray MP Douglas Ross added: “It’s very disappointing to learn that Sepa have confirmed that waste has been found dumped on the Cabrach and Glenfiddich Estates, especially when there are concerns from local people about the poor quality of their water.”

Water woes at estate

In September, people living on the Moray estate were told to stop drinking tap water unless boiling it first.

The notice, which had been issued by Moray Council, is believed to still be in place.

The local authority’s latest statement said: “Once we receive confirmation that the works have been completed we will resample the water supply to check on compliance with water parameters.”

Dr Moran and the estate did not respond to requests from the Press and Journal for comment.

Get in touch over Cabrach estate woes

If you have any information about issues at Cabrach estate, get in touch by emailing: sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk.