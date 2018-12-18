SEPA issues flood warning for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has been issued by SEPA.

The north-east could be affected by flooding issues tonight and tomorrow after rainfall caused a rise in river levels.

In a statement on their website the agency said: “Rainfall during the early part of Tuesday, along with snowmelt, has caused a rise in river levels.

“There is a risk of flooding along the upper Dee, particularly the reaches upstream of Aboyne and in the Ballater area. Levels are expected to peak on Tuesday evening and drop down overnight. Levels towards Aberdeen will fall during Wednesday.”

