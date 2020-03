A flood alert has been issued for the north-east.

SEPA has warned of a risk of coastal flooding due to a combination of high tides, surge and wave action.

The warning covers the Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen coast.

In a statement, the agency said: “Low-lying properties, roads, and railways that are exposed to the coast are at risk at times of high tide during this period, with the first notable high tide expected around 2pm on Wednesday, but the highest expected at 3pm on Thursday.”