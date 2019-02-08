Friday, February 8th 2019 Show Links
SEPA issues flood alert for north-east

by Annette Cameron
08/02/2019, 9:39 am Updated: 08/02/2019, 9:41 am
A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Parts of the north-east is set to be hit by heavy rain between 9am today and 3pm tomorrow, which may cause flooding issues.

SEPA is warning there may be river flooding due to the heavy rain and melting snow in some areas.

In a statement on their website the agency said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

