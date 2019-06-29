SEPA issues flood alert for north-east as lightning forecast

A flood alert has been issued for the north-east.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this evening, which may cause flooding issues.

The alert comes as the Met Office issued a weather warning for lightning and showers across the region.

SEPA is warning there may be a risk of “localised flooding to low lying land and roads from surface water”.

In a statement on their website the agency said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”