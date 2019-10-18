SEPA issues flood alert for north-east as heavy rain forecast

A flood alert has been issued for the north-east.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire today, which may cause flooding issues.

The alert comes as the Met Office issued a weather warning for heavy rain across the region.

In a statement on their website SEPA said: “A floood alert has been issued for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

“Heavy and persistent rain across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City is forecast for Friday afternoon and evening. This is likely to result in minor flooding impacts.

“Surface water flooding is most likely to affect transportation routes and urban areas while ponding and standing water may occur in low-lying areas.

“Flooding from small watercourses and rapidly responding rivers may also occur with flooding also likely from larger rivers throughout the night and into Saturday morning.”