SEPA issues flood alert for north-east as heavy rain forecast

A flood alert has been issued for the north-east.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, which may cause flooding issues.

The alert comes as the Met Office issued a weather warning for heavy rain across the region.

In a statement on their website SEPA said: “Rivers throughout the region are expected to rise due to prolonged rain on Monday.

“Potential impacts could include localised flooding of land and roads, including individual properties, particularly in southern areas of the region.

“Flooding from surface water is also possible during heavier periods of rain on Monday.”