SEPA issues flood alert for north-east as heavy rain forecast

A flood alert has been issued for the north-east.

Heavy and thundery showers are expected to hit Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this afternoon, which may cause flooding issues.

A statement on SEPA’s website said: “Heavy and thundery showers are likely to develop in the area through Sunday afternoon and evening.

“Thunderstorms are intense, localised, hard to predict and their flooding impacts vary. Due to the very localised nature of flooding from thunderstorms, your specific area may not be impacted by this.

“If your area is affected by a heavy thundery shower, this may lead to localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

“The greatest risk is if these occur over built-up areas and the transport network and possible impacts could include: flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel.

“Further heavy showers may also develop in the area again during Monday which may lead to localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses.”