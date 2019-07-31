SEPA issues flood alert for north-east

A flood alert has been put in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

SEPA is warning that today’s heavy and thundery showers could cause flooding in parts of the north-east.

Additional showers are forecast for tomorrow which could cause significant disruption.

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “Possible impacts could include flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel.

“Further heavy showers may also develop in the west of the area during Wednesday, which may lead to localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses.”

Advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

