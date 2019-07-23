SEPA issues flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A flood alert has been put in place for the north-east by SEPA

Thunderstorms are expected across the region tonight and into tomorrow morning which could cause flooding in parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office earlier issued a yellow weather warning, which is in place from 6pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “The heaviest showers will be localised, so not all areas will be affected.

“The greatest risk is if these occur over urban areas and the transport network, which could see flooding from surface water.

“This could include flooding to low-lying land and roads, difficult driving conditions and flooding of properties.

“There is also a risk of localised flooding from small or fast-responding rivers should the heaviest showers occur over these areas.”

Advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188