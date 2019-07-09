SEPA issues flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A flood alert has been put in place for the north-east.

SEPA is warning that tomorrow afternoon and evening’s heavy showers could cause flooding in parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, as well as Moray and Angus.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the region from 12pm tomorrow.

A spokesperson for SEPA said: “At most likely risk are urban areas and the transport network, which could see disruption due to surface water flooding.

“This could include flooding of low-lying land and roads with difficult driving conditions.

“There could also be flooding from small and urban river if isolated rainfall is intense and prolonged.

Heavy and thundery showers are also expected to affect the area on Thursday afternoon and evening.

“These will again be isolated in nature, but have the potential to cause more significant disruption where they fall on urban areas. Further updates will be provided.”

Advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188