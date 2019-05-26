SEPA issues flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A flood alert has been issued for the north-east.

Heavy rain is expected to continue in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire into tomorrow morning which may cause flooding issues.

Due to the adverse conditions SEPA is warning there may be “isolated river flooding of low-lying land and roads from Sunday evening and into Monday”.

In a statement on their website the agency said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”