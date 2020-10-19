SEPA issues flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A flood alert has been put in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

SEPA is warning that heavy showers today and tomorrow could cause flooding in parts of the north-east.

A statement from SEPA said: “A period of heavy and persistent rain on Monday into Tuesday could cause flooding impacts from rivers and surface water for coastal areas of Aberdeenshire. Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”