SEPA issues flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A flood alert has been put in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
SEPA is warning that heavy showers today and tomorrow could cause flooding in parts of the north-east.
A statement from SEPA said: “A period of heavy and persistent rain on Monday into Tuesday could cause flooding impacts from rivers and surface water for coastal areas of Aberdeenshire. Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions.
“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”
