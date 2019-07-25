SEPA issues flood alert as thunderstorms set to hit north-east

A flood alert has been put in place for the north-east by SEPA.

Thunderstorms are expected across the region tonight and into tomorrow morning which could cause flooding in parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office earlier issued a yellow weather warning, which is in place from 3pm today until 4am tomorrow.

A SEPA statement said: “These showers are likely to be very isolated, so many areas will not be affected.

“However where they do occur the heavy downpours could result in surface water flooding impacts.

“The greatest risk is if these occur over urban areas and the transport network. Impacts could include flooding to low-lying land, roads and properties, and disruption to travel.

“There is also a risk of localised flooding from small or fast-responding rivers if the heaviest showers occur over these areas.”

Advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188