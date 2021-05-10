Sentencing delay for Aberdeen student who dragged woman off street and raped her

A university student who snatched a lone woman off the street and subjected her to a terrifying rape ordeal will have to wait to learn his fate.

Callum Duncan, 23, was due to have been sentenced for the crime and other sex offences today but the case was further adjourned.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the High Court in Edinburgh that a background report prepared on Duncan was “defective”.

The judge, Lady Scott, said it was “unfortunate” as Duncan wanted to know what his sentence was going to be.

She continued the case until next month for a further report.

Court heard of harrowing attack

Duncan attacked the 25-year-old rape victim as she made her way back to a friend’s home in Aberdeen after a night out.

She left a nightclub and got food and parted company with friends, who had tried to insist on walking with her, as they were going in a different direction.

The occupational therapist told Duncan’s earlier trial: “I knew Aberdeen quite well. I said I was grand. I always felt very safe in Aberdeen.”

The woman had come to the city as a teenager to study before later moving to Dundee to take up a job.

Duncan approached her when she was on her own and abducted her from the street.

He forced her into a building in Raeburn Place and dragged her by the hair to a communal landing where he subjected her to a degrading attack.

Duncan claimed woman ‘enjoyed’ attack

Duncan, an Aberdeen University engineering student, had denied raping the woman in the attack on March 30 in 2019, but was convicted of the offence.

He had claimed the sex was consensual and said: “Her body language all the way through would suggest she was enjoying it.”

The distressed woman made her way to her friend’s home following the assault and police were alerted.

Duncan was also convicted of carrying out two sex attacks at clubs Atik and The Underground, in the city’s Bridge Street on January 19 and 22 in 2019 when he squeezed the breast of the same woman, leaving her bruised on one occasion.

He also exposed himself to a woman and carried out a solo sex act at the window of a flat in Nellfield Place, in Aberdeen, on January 11 last year after he was freed on bail.