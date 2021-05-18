Sentence deferred for Fraserburgh man who stole woman’s house key despite her offering up cash for breakfast

A Fraserburgh man who broke into a home claiming he was in need of money for his breakfast stole a vulnerable woman’s door key despite her offering up cash to help him out.

Ian Souter entered the lady’s home in Fraserburgh’s Watermill Road on May 2, after forcing open a locked box and taking her house key.

The 21-year-old appeared from custody at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Procurator fiscal Ruaridh McAllister said the lady was at home when she heard her front door open and someone walking up the stairs.

He added: “She saw the accused and he told her he was struggling financially and he needed money for breakfast.

“She opened up her purse and gave him £10.”

However, when carers later came to tend to the complainer, who suffers from schizophrenia, they noticed the key was still missing from her safe and called the police.

Souter was later found by officers in possession of the key, and admitting taking it.

Defence agent Leonard Burkinshaw said Souter was vulnerable and had “gone off the rails” but had admitted the two offences and recently undergone a rapid detox from substance abuse during his time in prison.

Souter, of North Braehead, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court as part of a community payback review in relation to previous offences.

His sentencing over the break-in was deferred until Monday, May 31.