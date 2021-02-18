Sensory gifts provided to north-east young people

Children and young people who attend a north-east play scheme have received a range of sensory gifts as part of a seasonal appeal.

Grampian Autistic Society held a Christmas gift appeal over the festive period after its annual party had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

Thanks to money raised from the appeal, young people have recently been given a range of gifts from the charity, including puffer balls, chewy necklaces and bubble blower frogs.

Pearl Begbie, service manager at Grampian Autistic Society, said: “Buying a toy or gift for a child or young person on the autism spectrum can be difficult so this year, due to the ever-changing world we are living in – no school, no clubs and no favourite activities – we chose to purchase Sensory Toys.

“These toys can be surprisingly effective at calming and soothing which is extremely helpful when routine as we know it has all but disappeared.”

All the children and young people were said to be thrilled with their gifts.

Staff also praised those who donated to the appeal and made it possible to provide the presents.

Carly Stott, GAS playscheme supervisor, added: “All the toys that have been gifted help the children and young people to relax, focus and keep calm, which in turn helps them to develop social learning skills, keeping their brains stimulated and their coordination enhanced.

“None of this would have been possible without the wonderful generosity of the Grampian public and we just can’t thank them enough.”

The Grampian Autistic Society has been supporting people with Autism across the north-east for more than 30 years, and is committed to being there for people from childhood through adulthood.

Its Playschemes provide one-on-one support as well as helping to develop social and communication skills.