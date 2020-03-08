Senior staff providing ‘strong leadership’ at north-east academy say inspectors

Inspectors have praised senior staff at a school for providing “strong leadership” to help improve education.

Monitors from Education Scotland visited Inverurie Academy on two occasions in 2018, rating the school “satisfactory” for teaching, leadership and inclusion.

But it was classed as “weak” for raising attainment and achievement.

Now a recent inspection has found the attainment in literacy and numeracy for young people at S4 had improved – although more work needs to be done with older pupils.

The head teacher and other senior staff were said to provide “strong leadership” and a “clear direction” for school improvement.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter