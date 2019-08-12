Senior firefighter in plea over deliberate blazes

One of Scotland’s most senior firefighters has urged people not to set deliberate fires.

Crews attend around 12,000 deliberate fires every year – putting lives at risk.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) carries out a range of preventative and educational measures to stop people committing the crime.

SFRS head of investigation David Dourley said: “Deliberate fire-setting is antisocial behaviour and must be treated as such. Fire incidents blot the landscape and impact on communities.

“It’s not a nice place for people to live and work when they have burnt fire debris and areas left destroyed by unwanted behaviour.

“Antisocial behaviour is not acceptable in modern-day society.

“I would urge anyone with concerns to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”