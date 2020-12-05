Senior Aberdeen councillor accuses Scottish Labour chief of ‘failed leadership’

One of Aberdeen’s top Labour councillors has launched a scathing attack on party leader Richard Leonard, claiming he “cannot be trusted” with party affairs.

Tauqueer Malik, the deputy leader of Aberdeen City Council, is one of the so-called “Aberdeen Nine” – the group of Labour councillors suspended from the party after entering a coalition with the Conservatives and Independents following the 2017 local elections.

It had been widely expected the group would be readmitted to the party after Scottish Labour promised to find a resolution, more than three years after the initial suspensions were imposed.

Senior party figures, including deputy leader Jackie Baillie, even visited Aberdeen to call for the councillors to be brought back in from the cold.

Instead, party top brass in London made the call to extend their ban until 2022.

Now Mr Malik has slammed Mr Leonard’s tenure at the helm, accusing him of having a “failed leadership” and of failing to protect Aberdeen from “SNP austerity”.

And the Lower Deeside councillor described Scottish Labour as being “not fit for purpose” under the current regime.

“Aberdeen Labour had already been in coalition with the Tories for five years prior to our suspension and we invested in our city,” Mr Malik said.

“What’s more, our partners in the Town House agreed to work with us to deliver for the people of Aberdeen. It was a win-win situation.

“The decision to suspend us didn’t make any sense. The leaders in Glasgow kept promising a resolution but eventually it was bounced down to London where it remained until recently after 41 months.

“If Richard Leonard cannot be trusted to handle Labour’s internal affairs, how can the electorate take him seriously as a potential First Minister?”

He added: “Scottish Labour under Richard Leonard is not fit for purpose and I believe I wouldn’t be staying true to my own principles if I did not speak out about the non-existent leadership of Richard Leonard and how he has betrayed the citizens of Aberdeen by putting left-wing principles before protecting citizens of Aberdeen from SNP austerity.”

Mr Malik insisted the nine councillors’ Town House pact had led to great benefits for the city – and described the decision to suspend them as “heartbreaking”.

“Despite being the lowest funded council in Scotland and despite collecting the highest amount of business taxes, Labour under Jenny Laing’s leadership pushed on with the biggest programme of regeneration in the city’s history,” he said.

“Today, Aberdeen can boast the Marischal Square development, P&J Live, the £40 million Art Gallery, with other major projects like the rejuvenation of Queen Street, in the pipeline.

“This has been achieved by Labour and our coalition partners, while being starved of cash by Nicola Sturgeon and her cronies in Edinburgh.”

Citing the group’s record as part of the administration, Mr Malik added: “You would have thought Scottish Labour and Richard Leonard would have been proud of what we have achieved in such politically-straitened circumstances.

“Instead, he plunged the knife in. That’s heartbreaking for those of us who have worked so hard over many years.”

When contacted for a response to Mr Malik’s comments, a Scottish Labour spokesman would only say: “After considering the evidence and a full hearing, Labour’s National Constitutional Committee determined in accordance with party rules that the nine Aberdeen councillors will remain administratively suspended from the party until May 1 2022.”

The party’s response did not address the claims regarding Mr Leonard’s leadership.

A spokesman for the SNP said: “The deputy leader of Aberdeen City Council is right, Richard Leonard is completely terrible at his job as leader of Scottish Labour.

“The Scottish public agree with Mr Malik that Richard Leonard is doing a bad job as leader, with a net approval rating of -27. Scottish Labour trails nearly 40 points behind in the polls under Richard Leonard.

“Aberdeen benefitted from the £1million support package offered to the city during its summer lockdown by the Scottish Government and will continue to benefit from funding through Scottish Government investments such as the £62million being given to the energy sector, a vital part of the Aberdeen economy.

“Councillor Malik should take a look in a mirror to see where austerity comes from, having gone into coalition with the Tories he has enabled the architects of austerity to run affairs in Aberdeen.”