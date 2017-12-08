Send a letter to Santa via the Evening Express

There is still time to let Santa Claus know what you want for Christmas.

With December 25 fast approaching he has been checking his list to find out who’s been naughty and nice across the North-east.

As the festive day draws nearer and with the countdown to Christmas truly on, we are asking all the boys and girls to tell us what they are hoping to find under the tree.

Santa is a regular reader of the Evening Express and will be eager to find out what youngsters have on their wish lists.

However, he needs our help.

His elves have been in touch with us as Father Christmas is looking for tips on what to load up his sleigh with.

The chief elf has asked us to collate all the boys’ and girls’ lists onto one handy place to make it easier for them on Christmas Eve.

We need all the lists sent to us by Monday and will print them all in a special supplement on Thursday, so Santa can see exactly what you all want.

With that in mind, we have asked some notable North-east characters what they would like for Christmas this year to get you in the festive spirit.

Hannah Miley, an Olympic swimmer from Inverurie, said: “What I’d wish for under the Christmas tree this year would be tickets for my family to go on holiday, somewhere warm like Florida.

“They all work so hard throughout the year and have always supported me with my swimming, I would love to return the favour and treat them to a family holiday.”

Crime author Stuart MacBride has already been putting some thought into his list.

He said: “My wife was asking this the other day and what I’d really love for Christmas is some time off work so I can read, paint, and play my guitar (if I can still remember how) – and snooze in front of the fire with a cat (or two) on my lap.

“Unfortunately I’m on a deadline, as usual, so I’m probably going to have to make do with a jar of pickled onions instead.”

Aberdeen football hero and 1964 Ballon d’Or winner Denis Law said: “I’ve got my family and that is all I want.”