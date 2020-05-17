Seminar to showcase opportunities for rural north-east businesses

A live online event is being held next week to highlight the range of support and opportunities available for rural digital tech businesses in the north-east.

Hosted by Aberdeenshire Council and Library Innovation Network Aberdeenshire (LINA), the interactive webinar will enable firms to learn more about a variety of initiatives on offer.

These are available from organisations including Opportunity North East, ScotlandIS, Scottish Enterprise, Interface and Live Life Aberdeenshire.

Rural businesses UltraNetworks and Digital Maker will share their experiences and the challenges they have faced.

James Buckley of Team Red 5 will feature during the online session, and explain why businesses should increase their awareness of cyber security.

There will also be a chance for businesses to inform Aberdeenshire Council and LINA about the challenges and opportunities facing rural businesses, to help shape future activity for the tech sector in the region.

It will be held on Wednesday, May 20 from 11am-12pm.

Any businesses wishing to attend should email suzanne.rhind@aberdeenshire.gov.uk