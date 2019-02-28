Selling plants and sponsored bricks could help boost Aberdeen council’s funds

Growing plants and selling them and a “walk of fame” are just some of the proposals put forward by Aberdeen City Council in a bid to boost its coffers.

Aberdeen City Council has detailed new ways to generate cash to help alleviate the cuts that must be made as part of the budget-setting process for 2019-20.

The measures, which total extra income from fees and charges of up to £3.3 million, include the local authority growing its own plants and selling them (£3,000).

Other ideas include a walk of fame or brick sponsorship scheme (£25,000), where individuals pay to buy a brick at certain city venues, charges to run boot fairs on council sites (£10,000) and a cost to access genealogy services to research family histories (£10,000).

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the council is looking at “innovative ways” of raising money.

He added: “There’s two ways to close the gap and they are to reduce how much we spend but the other is to increase revenue.

“As a council we’re looking at everything we can to maximise the income.”

The council is also considering introducing car parking charges at the city’s parks and forests (£15,000) and at Marischal College (£30,000).

Another proposal would see the council working to identify “more profitable” events that could be run using “prime” council venues such as the city’s museums, Town House and Beach Ballroom.

Officers have also suggested the Beach Ballroom could be franchised for six months in a bid to make £146,000 for the local authority.