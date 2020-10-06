Sellers asked to be vigilant of counterfeit banknotes circulating north and north-east

Online sellers are being urged to be cautious of counterfeit notes currently circulating around the north and north-east. .

Officers are asking people to be vigilant following reports £50 notes are being used.

Sellers who have placed items for sale on internet trading sites such as Gumtree and have been given fake banknotes in exchange.

A police spokesman said: “The serial numbers on notes should be compared against each other, along with a general examination of the money prior to any goods exchanged.

“If you suspect the money to be counterfeit then do not accept it and contact Police on 101.”