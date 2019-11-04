Tourism body looking for volunteers to welcome visitors to north-east

Keen ambassadors are being sought to assist visitors coming to the north-east.

VisitAberdeenshire, tourism agency for the region, has launched a new Welcome to Aberdeenshire programme, which will recruit volunteers to share knowledge and helpful information to those who are visiting.

Aiming to provide fantastic experiences in the area, targeted to audiences both in the UK and overseas, the volunteers will be an integral part of helping tourists and visitors feel comfortable.

Those who are part of the initiative will also help welcome people at region-wide events, conferences or as they arrive in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.

Around 20 recruits are required to form the core team, with applications welcome from anyone with a connection to the area.

Help could be given by signposting information on how to travel around or providing facts on some of the different landmarks that people might be interested in visiting – giving assistance and recommendations where necessary.

Lynn Harwood, cruise project manager at VisitAberdeenshire, said: “First impressions are vital.

“Our Welcome to Aberdeenshire team will provide a warm north-east welcome for visitors to our wonderful region.

“Our volunteers should be passionate and proud and enjoy meeting people.

“With investment coming to fruition throughout the region, there’s never been a better time to demonstrate civic pride in the place where you live, by sharing what you know to new people to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Potential applicants to the scheme should have a love for the region and positivity about the place they call home.

Those who sign up will be provided with training to develop knowledge and customer service skills. The scheme has been introduced with the idea of promoting civic pride in both the city and Shire.

Mrs Harwood added: “Whether volunteers can provide a few hours a day, week or month sharing their stories and top tips with visitors, it will go a long way to ensuring they return to the region time and time again.

“Our volunteers will help shape how people enjoy their visit and will ensure people get the most out of their time here.”

Find out how to become a volunteer on www.visitabdn.com/about-us/volunteers

VisitAberdeenshire is funded by Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Opportunity North East and Scottish Enterprise.