Seeds of Hope flower project set to bloom at north-east church

A north-east church is sharing flower seeds with members of its community in an effort to bring colour to their town.

Banff Parish Church will launch its Seeds of Hope project this weekend.

Sunflower seeds are being distributed around the town to members of the congregation and friends of the church to give people of all ages something to take part in.

Recipients are being urged to plant the seeds and place them in places were they can be seen by passers-by.

It is hoped the plants that grow from them will make people smile and provide a symbol of hope.

The minister of Banff and King Edward Parish Churches, Rev David Locke, said: “We’ve been really encouraged by all that the people of Banff and beyond have been doing over the last few weeks.

“Whether that’s getting a neighbour some shopping, phoning or just by sending a friendly smile across the street.”

The seeds being distributed are of different varieties of sunflowers which will produce varying heights, colours and shapes.

Rev Locke said the project is the church’s way of saying “thank you to everyone who has risen to the challenge of the last few weeks and reached out to help and care for others.”

He added: “They may add to the beauty of our town and at the same time encourage us to keep shining out to each other in the weeks to come.”