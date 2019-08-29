See what’s in store with grand return of historic Aberdeen market

A historic weekly outdoor market is to make a comeback in Aberdeen city centre.

The market at The Green was a fixture in Aberdeen for decades, a place where dozens of local producers would sell their wares each weekend, until it closed down in the 1980s.

But the event will make a spectacular return this week with a variety of stalls and entertainment celebrating the Afro-Caribbean culture in the north-east.

Stalls will be selling arts and crafts items and food, and crowds will be entertained with music and a performance by Brazilian dancers.

The special Tiki Market launches tomorrow and will run for two days from 10am until 6pm.

Organiser John Dow, the manager of Aberdeen Indoor Market, said there will also be an area of inflatable toys for children to play in.

John, who ran a fruit and veg stall at the old market in the 1980s, said: “We’re bringing back the weekly market at The Green marketplace.

“The first event will be a Tiki Market and I’ve had quite a lot of interest in it so far.

“I think it might be the first of its kind in Scotland.

“The Green is the oldest marketplace in Aberdeen and we wanted to bring it back.”

John, who was also one of the organisers of the popular Aberdeen International Street Market, said he plans to hold other themed events on a monthly basis as well as the weekly markets.

And he hopes its return to the street will help encourage as many people as possible to buy food and crafts from local traders.

This weekend, stall holders will be selling a taste of the Carribean, with a range of tasty treats displayed including jerk chicken, vegan food, Nigerian delicacies and African snacks.

John said: “I just wanted to bring life back into the city centre. We want to hold it every Friday and it’ll be taking place all over The Green.

“The market used to be busy with local traders selling goods such as soap and crafts, and farmers would come in from Insch and Banchory and sell local produce like eggs and honey.

“We wanted to do something different for the first one – there will be entertainment such as Brazilian dancers and a children’s soft play area.

“I’ve had a lot of positive feedback. I posted some information about it online and there’s been about 15,000 people viewing it.”

Hundreds of people have been visiting the historic area for Aberdeen Inspired’s street food market Inspired Nights on The Green.

It was last held at the weekend, featuring a range of food and drinks, as well as some retail and art stalls.

John said he hopes the market will be just as popular, but added that it would likely attract a different crowd.

He said: “Inspired Nights tends to focus more on the drinks and entertainment side, whereas the market will be more about produce, with a bit of entertainment.

“The best thing about it is we’re giving the market back to the people of Aberdeen.”

Any traders interested in getting involved in future markets should contact John by e-mailing aberdeen@groupegeraud.co.uk or calling 07476 638188.