See New York with Charlie House fundraising trip

An Aberdeen children’s charity is encouraging keen runners to sign up for an exciting challenge in the Big Apple.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the New York Marathon, with Charlie House one of the charities signed up to take part.

One of the six major events of its kind, it is the largest marathon in the world, with more than 50,000 people taking part each year.

Now it’s hoped that north-east residents will sign up for Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

The route begins in Staten Island and takes in a 26.2-mile stretch going through all five boroughs of New York, finishing in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Taking place on November 1, Charlie House has organised a schedule for those who are interested in taking part.

Runners will arrive in New York on October 30, with sightseeing taking place on October 31, as well as a pre-race pasta party organised by the charity.

The race will take place the next day and everyone will fly home on November 2.

Those who are interested in taking part can either self-fund the trip, resulting in a lower minimum fundraising target of £1,000, or have the trip funded by Charlie House, in exchange for a set fundraising target of £3,299.

Each runner will get a branded running vest, fundraising pack, detailed training guide, information and advice evenings, pre-race training runs and social meet-ups.

Sponsorship money will be used to support the charity, which is currently fundraising £8 million to support the building and maintenance of its planned new specialist support centre, which will be set within four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “This is the first year Charlie House has taken on a challenge like the New York City Marathon, and the fact it is the 50th anniversary of this iconic event makes it even more memorable.

“This is the time of year people are thinking about setting challenges for themselves and we would urge people to consider taking part.

“There’s lots of time to train and the Charlie House team will be there every step of the way to provide support and encouragement.”

For details email fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.

Support Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal

Charlie House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre in Aberdeen.

A whopping £2.4m of the funds has already been secured through generous supporters.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333 for more information.