Aberdeen residents are being encouraged to reach out to those who might be struggling in order to tackle stigma issues relating to mental health.

See Me, the national programme to end mental health discrimination, is urging community groups, workplaces, schools, universities and health and social care providers in the city to get involved in its Time to Talk Day, which takes place on February 4.

Last year, after speaking to 40 volunteers, it was found that more than half said they were worried about sharing difficulties with others, as everyone was going through tough times.

Time To Talk Day aims to get the nation speaking about mental health, and hopes that people will never feel embarrassed or ashamed to say they are struggling.

See Me volunteer spokesman Tommy Kelly said: “Speaking has definitely been more difficult during the pandemic because people have been going through a lot – and dying – so your problems seem minuscule.

“I think where the pandemic has also affected me is being home and having a lot of time on my hands. It’s around now that I have the anniversary of a difficult point in my life.

“In other years, I’ve been able to get out and keep busy. But, not being able to do that means I can be left with depressive thoughts.”

Wendy Halliday, See Me director, added: “Has there ever been a more important time for us to talk about our mental health than in 2021? Too many people with mental health problems are still made to feel isolated, worthless and ashamed. To break down the stigma, we can all play a part in building better cultures around mental health.

“A small conversation has the power to make a big difference, and starting a conversation is such a simple thing we can all do for one another – not just on Time to Talk Day. Despite the circumstances, we want to make this year’s event bigger and better than any before. Perhaps we can make 2021 the Year of the Conversation.”

More information and resources for Time to Talk Day can be downloaded from the See Me website at http://www.seemescotland.org/movement-for-change/campaigns/time-to-talk/time-to-talk-day-2021/