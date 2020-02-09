Aberdeen security firm joins forces with AI

A cyber security company has announced a new partnership with an artificial intelligence provider.

The move will allow Aberdeen-based The TechForce to discover and monitor in-progress attacks with the help of Darktrace’s cyber artificial intelligence (AI).

Darktrace AI fights back against cyber-threats, preventing them from causing damage.

The company can detect and respond to emerging cyber-threats in real time using a “pattern of life” for every device and user across the digital field.

Jai Aenugu, managing director at The TechForce, said: “We are thrilled to have secured the support of one of the world’s leading experts in the sector and we look forward to what the future holds for both our companies.

“For a relatively young firm, it gives us a great deal of confidence to have been recognised by someone with the expertise of Darktrace.”