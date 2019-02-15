Aberdeen airport first in Scotland to receive new security award

Aberdeen International Airport has become the first in Scotland to receive a new accolade.

The transport hub was given the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) phase two accreditation in Security Management System (SeMS), which promotes a positive security culture.

The CAA visited over a period of 12 months to judge its approach to security among employees and third parties.

Steve Szalay, managing director of the airport, said: “Security and safety go hand in hand here at the airport. It’s fantastic our processes have been externally verified and found to be excellent.

“Our security team has been working tirelessly to develop this culture of working together and I thank them for their dedication and congratulate them on a job very well done.

“We’re proud to be recognised by the CAA for our approach to security and this is testament to the team’s effort.”