Sector deal could ‘head off’ any more BP-scale job losses, says north-east MP

An oil and gas sector deal could ensure any further BP-scale job losses are “headed off at the pass”, according to a north-east MP.

Andrew Bowie, Conservative member for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said a deal “must come through now” following news the energy giant would cut 10,000 jobs globally, with around 2,000 thought to be in the UK.

It comes as members of the MER UK forum will meet this week to discuss a revised deal proposal with UK energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng.