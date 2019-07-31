Section of north-east road forced shut by subsidence to reopen

The section of a north-east road which was forced to close to due subsidence is to reopen.

The stretch of the A957 in Stonehaven was closed shut earlier this month.

Two homes were also evacuated after subsidence was detected in the area.

However, Aberdeenshire Council has said the road will partially reopen tomorrow at 7am.

Great news Stonehaven, the closed stretch of the A957 at Invercarron Cottage is being opened again tomorrow (Thursday). There will be traffic signals in place and the traffic will be restricted to one lane. Pedestrian crossing and access will be maintained. Tomorrow, 7am. — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) July 31, 2019

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson said: “There will be traffic signals in place and the traffic will be restricted to one lane.

“Pedestrian crossing and access will be maintained.”